Incendios forestales forzaron la evacuación parcial de una provincial canadiense

Los incendios comenzaron en la parte central de Alberta y amenazan a zonas residenciales.
En la ciudad de Edson fue organizado un centro de recepción de los evacuados.
1/x The Chuckegg Creek wildfire (HWF-042) is burning out of control in the High Level Forest Area, to the southwest and west of the town of High Level. The wildfire has been very active today and has crossed Highway 58 approximately 20 kilometres west of the town. pic.twitter.com/cDRx0Xoh4R— Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) 19 мая 2019 г.
En el norte de Alberta quedó prohibido prender fuego debido al viento y la sequía.
La cadena CTV News informó de varios incendios forestales en Alberta, incluido uno en un área de 25.000 hectáreas y otros dos de 6.000 y 5.000 hectáreas.
