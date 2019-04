Más de 7.700 evacuados por las inundaciones en Canadá

Aerial footage shows the extensive damage in #Quebec due to intense flooding, #Montreal is in a state of emergency: https://t.co/5R7fu7ceDM https://t.co/0SMq6QwiL8



The #climatecrisis is here. There is no planet B. #GreenNewDeal#ActOnClimate #cdnpoli #qcpoli #PanelsNotPipelines pic.twitter.com/NtrfXuOZRl