Varios heridos por disparos de un desconocido en una sinagoga en California

"El hombre ya ha sido detenido para interrogarlo en relación a los disparos en la sinagoga (Chabad of Poway)", escribió el sheriff en su cuenta de Twitter.
Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.— Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019
Comentó además que hay heridos pero no dio detalles.
