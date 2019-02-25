Trump aplazará el aumento de aranceles a artículos chinos

"Tras las conversaciones muy productivas aplazaré el aumento de tarifas de EEUU programado para el 1 de marzo", tuiteó Trump.
….productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)