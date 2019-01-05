Reportan múltiples víctimas en un tiroteo cerca de Los Ángeles (fotos)

El medio Los Ángeles Times indica que el tiroteo tuvo lugar en la bolera Gable House Bowl. La Policía instó a la gente a "mantenerse alejada de la zona".
Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019
Torrance Gable House Bowl shooting: Multiple victims reported after gunman opens fire pic.twitter.com/vR7qGReUyy— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 5, 2019
Torrance Police confirmed "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down", on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/KLUU449Wfu— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 5, 2019
Jesús Pérez de San Pedro estuvo dentro durante el tiroteo. "Simplemente corrimos hacia el bar y nos cubrimos. Todo lo que oímos fue que, como a dos personas les dispararon".
Pérez dijo que escuchó unos cuatro disparos.
Más información en breve.
