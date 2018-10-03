Varios heridos de bala cerca de un centro comercial en Filadelfia

Según los reportes de un canal afiliado a NBC y la radio KYW Newsradio, los heridos son todos hombres y uno de ellos tiene un disparo en la cabeza, mientras que el agresor se dio a la fuga en el vehículo.
UPDATE: BOLO Suspect Driving White Impala — Gunman Shoots At Least Five People Outside Store in Germantown https://t.co/RqHGy8CHUY— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) 3 октября 2018 г.
5 men shot from a moving car on Germantown Ave. Police have the parking lot to Dollar General store roped off. No arrests so far. Philly Police Commissioner is on scene. @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/45yZoJD4f1 pic.twitter.com/Un3gVpv4Yo— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) 3 октября 2018 г.
