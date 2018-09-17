Incendio en estacionamiento de centro comercial en Nueva York deja varios heridos

"Hay 21 heridos, 3 civiles y 18 bomberos, ninguno con peligro de vida. Varios sufren de niveles de inhalación de humo y agotamiento por calor trabajando bajo estas condiciones. El comisionado [Daniel] Nigro está en el lugar del incendio en el Kings Plaza", dijo el Departamento en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
There are 21 injuries – 3 to civilians and 18 to Firefighters, none are life-threatening. Members have various levels of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, working under these conditions —#FDNY Commissioner Nigro on scene at 7-alarm fire, 5100 Kings Plaza #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/qnHDuDzshc— FDNY (@FDNY) 17 сентября 2018 г.
Más de 50 unidades de bomberos, con un total de 200 miembros, trabajan en el lugar.
Brooklyn. big fire at the Kings Plaza shopping mall @FDNYAlerts @FDNY pic.twitter.com/MCUtnjyBEG— Motty Brauner (@motty58) 17 сентября 2018 г.
Según medios, el incendio causó retrasos en el sistema de transporte público de Nueva York y las autoridades pidieron que se evitara el área del centro comercial debido al humo.
UPDATE: #FDNY now requesting a FIFTH alarm. Fire started at multiple vehicle on fire in parking garage. FDNY has no way of getting trucks into garage due to low ceilings. pic.twitter.com/oQoXro8JIY— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 17 сентября 2018 г.
El centro comercial, que cuenta con 120 tiendas, fue inaugurado en 1970 en Brooklyn y pasó por varias renovaciones en los últimos meses.
Vídeo: Reportan la aparición de un "tirador activo" en un centro comercial de Texas
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)