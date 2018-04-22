Un atacante desnudo deja varios muertos en un restaurante de EEUU

El incidente ocurrió en un establecimiento de la cadena Waffle House a las 3:25 (8:25 GMT), publicó el ente en Twitter.
BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
Según la información preliminar, el hombre iba armado con un fusil de asalto AR-15.
Uno de los heridos fue trasladado en estado crítico al Centro Médico de la Universidad Vanderbily, comunicó el canal WSMV.
La policía sospecha que el autor del tiroteo es Travis Reinking, de 29 años, residente de Morton, Illinois. A este nombre está matriculado el coche en que el atacante llegó al restaurante.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
