Trump amenaza con vetar la Ley de Gastos de EEUU por $1,3 billones

"Estoy considerando vetar la Ley General de Gastos basándome en el hecho de que los más de 800.000 beneficiarios del DACA (siglas en inglés de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia) han sido totalmente abandonados, ni siquiera mencionados en el proyecto, y en que el el muro fronterizo, que se necesita desesperadamente para nuestra defensa nacional, no recibió un pleno financiamiento", escribió el mandatario en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 марта 2018 г.
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)