Un Boeing-747 lleno de rabinos desafía el frío polar en una base aérea de la OTAN (fotos)

Update

El Al #LY8 passengers are now on their way to Tel Aviv, again, after their flight from New York declared Mayday and diverted to Goose Bay for a possible fire early this morning.



Replacement flight #LY1008 just departed YYR.



