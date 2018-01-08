Se declara un incendio en la Torre Trump de Nueva York (fotos, vídeos)

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP— TODAY (@TODAYshow) 8 января 2018 г.
Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U— Andy Constan (@constanandy) 8 января 2018 г.
NEW: A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower Monday morning, caused by an electrical box, fire officials say. No injuries reported. —@AaronKatersky pic.twitter.com/JgyNa9hf8h— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) 8 января 2018 г.
Según ABC News, que cita al cuerpo de bomberos, el incendio pudo ser provocado por un problema eléctrico.
BREAKING VIDEO: Trump Tower in New York is ablaze. pic.twitter.com/st9B6F1yx2— The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) 8 января 2018 г.
El incendio se inició en un conducto de refrigeración, precisó el segundo hijo de Donald Trump, Eric, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) 8 января 2018 г.
Según Reuters, dos personas resultaron heridas, una de ellas de gravedad.
