Reportan temblores en la ciudad venezolana de Valencia

#RT @SismoDetector: #sismo reportado por los usuarios de la app Sismo Detector a 6km de Valencia, Venezuela. 206 reportes en un radio de 27km. Descarga la app desde https://t.co/hvmi26ieCX para recibir alertas en tiempo real pic.twitter.com/oMK1ihK0oW— GCRCH (@GCRCH_) 16 апреля 2019 г.
🔴 SISMO EN VENEZUELA — VALENCIA 🔴— Chile Alerta 🇨🇱⚠🌎 (@ChileAlertaApp) 16 апреля 2019 г.
SISMO EN PROCESO DETECTADO POR @ChileAlertaApp
EN #VENEZUELA #VALENCIA#sismo #temblor #earthquake #ChileAlertaApp
id:hDct9zM
Más tarde Chile Alerta comunicó que se produjo un temblor en Caracas.
🔴 SISMO EN VENEZUELA — CARACAS 🔴— Chile Alerta 🇨🇱⚠🌎 (@ChileAlertaApp) 16 апреля 2019 г.
SISMO EN PROCESO DETECTADO POR @ChileAlertaApp
EN #VENEZUELA #CARACAS#sismo #temblor #earthquake #ChileAlertaApp
id:uQah1gp
A su vez, la Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) añadió que la magnitud del temblor fue de 3.9 en la escala Richter.
#Sismo:2019/04/16 4:40 (HLV), Mag. 3.9 Mw, a 12 Km al noroeste de Valencia (10.237 N,68.095 W), prof. 0,0 km— Funvisis (@FUNVISIS) 16 апреля 2019 г.
