Varios muertos tras toma de rehenes en una iglesia en Sudáfrica | Fotos, vídeo

"Esta mañana, #SAPS fue alertado de toma de rehenes y tiroteos en la Iglesia Internacional de Santidad Pentecostal, Zuurbekom (...) Se confirman 5 muertos", tuiteó.
#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020
Agrega que fueron detenidos 30 sospechosos, además fueron incautadas 25 unidades de armas de fuego.
#IPHCChurchhostage Police and members of the SANDF are on scene. We are told members of the SAPS Task force have gone inside. pic.twitter.com/ALchnhLOVE— Manqoba Mchunu (@ManqobaMchunu) July 11, 2020
El portal eNCA informó de unos 200 rehenes, la información que aún no sido confirmada por la Policía.
