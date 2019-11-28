La OMS informa de muertos por ataques a equipos de respuesta contra ébola en la RD Congo

"Estoy profundamente entristecida por dos ataques a los equipos de respuesta contra el #ébola en Biakato Mines y Mangina en la #DRC. Es una situación que sigue en curso, pero entendemos que ha habido muertes y lesiones", tuiteó la directora regional de la OMS para África, Matshidiso Moeti.
I’m deeply saddened by the two attacks on #Ebola responders in Biakato Mines and Mangina in the #DRC. The situation is still ongoing but we understand there have been deaths and injuries. We are doing everything possible to care for the injured and bring our staff to safety.— Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) November 28, 2019
La directora agregó que se está "haciendo todo lo posible para cuidar a los heridos y poner a salvo al personal" de la OMS.
También el director general de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, se hizo eco de la noticia.
"Los ataques de grupos armados en Biakato Mines y Mangina en #DRC han resultado en muertes y lesiones en equipos de respuesta contra el #ébola. Estamos desconsolados porque nuestros peores temores se han hecho realidad", publicó en las redes sociales.
Attacks by armed groups in Biakato Mines and Mangina in #DRC have resulted in deaths and injuries amongst #Ebola responders. We are heartbroken that our worst fears have been realised. Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 28, 2019
