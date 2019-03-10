Se estrella un Boeing 737 de Ethiopian Airlines durante un vuelo a Nairobi

"La Oficina del primer ministro, en nombre del Gobierno y el pueblo de Etiopía, desea expresar sus más profundas condolencias a las familias de las personas que perdieron a sus seres queridos en Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 en un vuelo regular a Nairobi, Kenia esta mañana [del 10 de marzo]", publicó en Twitter.
The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.— Office of the Prime Minister — Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019
Por su parte, un portavoz de la aerolínea citado por Reuters confirmó el accidente, al precisar que en la aeronave viajaban 149 pasajeros y 8 tripulantes.
"Confirmado que sucedió a las 8.44 [am]", dijo el portavoz que rehusó identificarse.
Statement from #ethiopianairlines following ‘accident’ of flight ET 302. 149 passengers, 8 crew on board pic.twitter.com/3O3aX1OQMQ— Roderick Macleod (@RodMacleod) March 10, 2019
La compañía etíope dice operar "la flota más joven" de África que incluye modelos de Airbus, Boeing y Bombardier.
Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 dropped from radar 6 minutes after departure from Addis Ababa— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) March 10, 2019
The jet is a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 — delivered to the airline just four months ago. pic.twitter.com/o01HDgEI16
Entre otros aviones, dispone de 16 Boeing B737-800W, 10 Boeing B737NG y un Boeing B737-MAX que son utilizados en rutas de media distancia.
