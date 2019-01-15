Explosiones y un tiroteo generan pánico en un hotel en Nairobi (fotos, vídeo)

Según el medio, la explosión tuvo lugar cerca del hotel Dusit, la policía se encuentra en el sitio.
#BREAKING: Explosions & gunfire heard at Dusit Hotel in Nairobi. #Kenya— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/D0c4QkaRRF
"Nos informaron del tiroteo cerca del hotel Dusit, enviamos al lugar a agentes del departamento de investigación criminal y lucha antiterrorista", dijo el representante de la policía, Charles Owino, citado por el diario.
#Breaking: Explosions and gunfire near upscale hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. We are watching live video from the scene. Cars are burning and we are hearing loud pops that sound like gunfire. I've seen at least two people carried away with injuries. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/PLEfbtCOV5— Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) January 15, 2019
A police official said it may be a terror attack pic.twitter.com/PqspZfy7wy— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 15, 2019
El periódico local Star informó que al menos tres personas murieron y una resultó herida a causa de un ataque.
"Se confirmó la muerte de tres personas", escribe el diario.
