Un accidente de tren en Sudáfrica provoca decenas de heridos (fotos, vídeo)

Al menos 100 de personas resultaron heridas como resultado de un accidente de tren en la provincia sudafricana de Free State, informaron los rescatistas.
Another video of the train that caught fire after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Emergency services say between 100 and 200 people have sustained injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities. Vid: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y0Wz6mQI4b— Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) January 4, 2018
El siniestro tuvo lugar entre Hennenman y Kroonstad, explicó en Twitter el grupo de rescatistas.
#BREAKING #SouthAfrica#train on fire after colliding with a truck between #Hennenman & #Kroonstad in #FreeState. Reports: 200 people sustain injuries pic.twitter.com/yx0wgEhoXo— Manoj Gupta (@PassionForNews) January 4, 2018
De acuerdo con medios sudafricanos, la colisión entre el tren y un camión causó un incendio en parte del convoy.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)