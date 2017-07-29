Hombres armados atacan la casa de vicepresidente keniano Ruto

El diario The Daily Nation informa que los agresores entraron en el recinto tras hacerse con el arma de un guardia de seguridad y atacarlo, dejándolo sin sentido.
Dp william ruto kenyan home attacked by armed men who shot one police officer.DP was not there.. pic.twitter.com/WKUgZ4MEzr— 254 politics (@254Politics) July 29, 2017
Según el periódico The Standard, la policía acordonó la residencia ya que sospecha que los atacantes podrían estar todavía en el recinto.
Dp was attending a rally during the shootout.Dp willam ruto home attacked by armed men.kenya. pic.twitter.com/GSO3iVmLpb— 254 politics (@254Politics) July 29, 2017
Un helicóptero policial llegó también al lugar de los hechos.
