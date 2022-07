Novak Djokovic derrota a Nick Kyrgios en la final de Wimbledon y gana su 21 Grand Slam

21st grand Slam title! 7th Wimbledon title! 4th Wimbledon title in a row! 28th match unbeaten streak in Wimbledon! Undefeated on the center court since 2013! The Legends of Novak Djokovic countinues with or without vaccination 😅! #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/9ScQHPQJBy