Un total de 34 helicópteros y aviones apagan un incendio forestal en Turquía
Un total de 34 helicópteros y aviones apagan un incendio forestal en Turquía | Fotos, video
ANKARA (Sputnik) — Un total de 20 helicópteros y 14 aviones combaten un incendio forestal en la región de la ciudad de Marmaris, la provincia de Mugla en el... 22.06.2022
Agregó que 1.600 personas, 363 vehículos especiales, así como 39 máquinas de construcción también participan en la extensión del fuego.El incendio se produjo por la tarde en el área forestal de la provincia de Mugla por causas desconocidas.Durante toda la noche se trató de sofocar el fuego desde la tierra, sin embargo, según el medio, el fuego continúa propagándose a causa de los fuertes vientos.
Un total de 34 helicópteros y aviones apagan un incendio forestal en Turquía | Fotos, video

22.06.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) — Un total de 20 helicópteros y 14 aviones combaten un incendio forestal en la región de la ciudad de Marmaris, la provincia de Mugla en el sudeste de Turquía, informó la agencia 'Anadolu'.
"La Dirección General de Silvicultura comenzó a apagar el incendio de Marmaris con 20 helicópteros y 14 aviones", comunicó el medio.
Agregó que 1.600 personas, 363 vehículos especiales, así como 39 máquinas de construcción también participan en la extensión del fuego.
El incendio se produjo por la tarde en el área forestal de la provincia de Mugla por causas desconocidas.
Durante toda la noche se trató de sofocar el fuego desde la tierra, sin embargo, según el medio, el fuego continúa propagándose a causa de los fuertes vientos.
