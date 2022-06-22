Un total de 34 helicópteros y aviones apagan un incendio forestal en Turquía | Fotos, video
SON DAKİKA - Marmaris'te orman yangını / Forest fire in Marmaris— Yalcin Cakir (@yalcincakir) June 21, 2022
Marmaris Amazon Koyu'nda akşam başlayan orman yangını sürüyor. Kızılçam ağaçlarıyla kaplı ormanda alevlere müdahale sürüyor. DEVAMI;https://t.co/F5tfbUw8uJ pic.twitter.com/i3fZFK3EeQ
📹 | Wildfire in #Türkiye's #Marmaris region.— EHA News (@eha_news) June 22, 2022
▪️Air and ground teams continue to carry out operations in order to extinguish the fire.
pic.twitter.com/5wL2LclyHf
🔴📹 #Türkiye- A fire broke out for an unknown reason at around 20.00 pm in the forest area in the #Marmaris district of #Muğla Amazon Bay.— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) June 21, 2022
📹 @OGMgovtr pic.twitter.com/0o9YK3Aa7n
Turkiye 🇹🇷: A huge fire outbreak at Marmaris, Muğla province yesterday. Both local and national fire-fighting squads work in the field to put out the fire. Last year forest fires led to serious destruction both in Turkiye and many other parts of the region such as Greece. https://t.co/PrA0AkWJQu— Ada Şeko (@theadaa) June 22, 2022
✈️💦🔥 Turkish MoI @suleymansoylu : Air inspection the #Marmaris ,— A Deniz Engelhardt (@cover_up8d) June 22, 2022
“we evaluated the fire extinguishing efforts & the latest situation with the #firefighters team’s.. #Rescue / #Wildfire Condemn Terrorists pkk pic.twitter.com/BXJ4yJVmxS https://t.co/6oD0Bm2Nqu
