La OTAN comienza el ejercicio naval Flotex-22 en el estrecho de Gibraltar y el Atlántico

Exercise #FLOTEX22 will take place between June 13 & 24!#FLOTEX22 is the annual 🇪🇸 Navy exercise to enhance crisis response operations in order to train naval tasks such as maritime power projection, sea control & maritime security awareness.#WeAreNATO 🇪🇸🇺🇲🇬🇧🇧🇪🇨🇦🇮🇹🇩🇪🇫🇷🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/o37ZK3bOjF