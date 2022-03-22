Mundo
Un terremoto sacude Taiwán
- Sputnik Mundo, 1920
Internacional
Todas las noticias mundiales en un mismo portal informativo. Sigue de cerca lo que pasa en diferentes regiones del planeta.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220322/un-terremoto-sacude-taiwan-1123425287.html
Un terremoto sacude Taiwán
Un terremoto sacude Taiwán
Un sismo de magnitud 6,9 se produjo en Taiwán, comunicó el Centro Geológico de EEUU. 22.03.2022, Sputnik Mundo
2022-03-22T18:03+0000
2022-03-22T18:21+0000
internacional
taiwán
asia
medioambiente
terremoto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107291/54/1072915417_0:28:1921:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_0c45032a08eb0c5f6d9debe425379ba7.jpg
taiwán
asia
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Noticias
es_ES
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107291/54/1072915417_202:0:1717:1136_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1f68a1d7f467c3db19333f4d8d2cf3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwán, asia, medioambiente, terremoto

Un terremoto sacude Taiwán

18:03 GMT 22.03.2022 (actualizado: 18:21 GMT 22.03.2022)
CC0 / Pixabay / Terremoto (imagen referencial)
Terremoto (imagen referencial) - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 22.03.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Síguenos enGoogle news
Noticia en desarrollo
Un sismo de magnitud 6,9 se produjo en Taiwán, comunicó el Centro Geológico de EEUU.
América Latina
España
Internacional
Economía
Defensa
Сiеnсiа y tесnоlоgíа
Estilo de vida
Multimedia
Opinión
Radio
  • Quiénes somos
  • Condiciones de Uso
  • Productos y servicios
  • Contacto
  • Política de Privacidad
  • Politica de Cookies
  • Protección de datos (solicitud)
  • RSS
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. Todos los derechos reservados. 18+
Lo último
0
Para participar en la conversación,
inicie sesión o regístrese.
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала