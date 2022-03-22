https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220322/un-terremoto-sacude-taiwan-1123425287.html
Un terremoto sacude Taiwán
Un sismo de magnitud 6,9 se produjo en Taiwán, comunicó el Centro Geológico de EEUU. 22.03.2022, Sputnik Mundo
18:03 GMT 22.03.2022 (actualizado: 18:21 GMT 22.03.2022)
Noticia en desarrollo
Un sismo de magnitud 6,9 se produjo en Taiwán, comunicó el Centro Geológico de EEUU.