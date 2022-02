Descubren un nuevo exoplaneta que orbita la estrella más cercana a nuestro sistema solar

1/ A new planet has been detected around the closest star to our Sun. A team of astronomers using our VLT in Chile have found evidence of another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System.



Illustration: @ESO / L. Calçada pic.twitter.com/djFYZmFc1p