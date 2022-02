Conoce a Bing Dwen Dwen, la mascota de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2022

#Beijing2022 is well-prepared with its first snowfall this weekend ❄☃ The city centre saw an average snowfall of 10.8mm and the high-altitude Yanqing mountains recorded over 20mm of snow. 🐼🏮Our mascots say hello with their new snowflake-decorated outfits!

📸: Lang Fengjie pic.twitter.com/naiBJsfcgK