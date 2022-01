El Hubble detecta a una interacción de galaxias con forma de nave espacial

"But I always say, one's company, two's a crowd, and three is a party" — Andy Warhol



This @NASAHubble image of a group of galaxies, collectively known as NGC 7764A, shows that good things really do come in threes!



