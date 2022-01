Por primera vez en la historia los autos eléctricos superan en ventas a los diésel en Europa

Exclusive look into W-Europe's 2021 full year electric car market



•1.2M new BEVs

•>11% mix of the total market

•Volumes +65% y/y in a total market that fell to a 37 year low

•1-in-5 new cars in W-Europe were plug-ins last year



Full data and trends each month in the study pic.twitter.com/MgxNEX2j5q