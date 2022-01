Revelan las características del próximo 'smartphone' de Samsung, el Galaxy A33

And to end up that leaky week, I have a last one for you… Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA33 5G! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



Once again, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/sh1IzXNVom



Enjoy your weekend ya all 😉 pic.twitter.com/TtLou3iwhl