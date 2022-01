El tsunami de Tonga también se nota en España

Many pressure detectors from @socib_icts have registered a bit more of 1 mb pressure oscillation in #Mallorca, #Spain almost in the antipodes of #TongaVolcano around 21 UTC.😱😱😱@AEMET_Baleares @MiquelSalamanca @RAM_meteo @elprofedefisica https://t.co/zz53Kur9Y5 pic.twitter.com/QhZHql2m7X