Así es la nueva y colosal pickup eléctrica de Chevrolet | Fotos

BREAKING: GM has unveiled the Silverado EV.



• Spring 2023 launch

• 400 mile range

• 350 kW charging, 100 miles of range in 10 minutes (DC)

• 24 inch wheels

• 664 HP

• 0-60 MPH in under 4.5 seconds

• 4 wheel steering

• 10k lb towing capability

