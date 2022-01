Bambi y Winne the Pooh ya son de dominio público: ¿qué pierde Disney?

Happy #PublicDomainDay! Today, books, films & musical compositions copyrighted in 1926 are free to use without license. Thanks to the Music Modernization Act, about 400,000 pre-1923 sound recordings are, too. Check out some of these works & artists below!

https://t.co/fRu9fxnL0i pic.twitter.com/EgfVzAeFd5