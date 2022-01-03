Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacude a Taiwán | Videos
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 03-01-2022, 15:16:41 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 122.19, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 124km SSE of Taipei, Taiwan for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/seHr9rHPzh @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/vMRf31OGuF— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 3, 2022
A strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes in eastern Taiwan. Felt shaking in Taipei.— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) January 3, 2022
Strong earthquake in eastern Taiwan. Felt shacking in Taipei. #taiwan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/99RVjdw39F— Vivienne Wei (@VivienneWei) January 3, 2022
#Earthquake just now in #Taiwan— Gino Lopez • #FreePalestine #毋忘六四 (@ginollopez) January 3, 2022
But 老師 pushes on with her lesson like it’s nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/1odXbjeAff
Taiwan Earthquake is pimple the moment u think ab nai ayega aata hAi 😂😨🥳 #Taiwan #earthquake #taiwanearthquake #pimple #fact #REALITY pic.twitter.com/L1CDFHuivV— Labdhi (@honey1925) January 3, 2022
Just had earthquake in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/M49PQqOmlc— Double 小白 (@philipwu17) January 3, 2022
Well that was a surprise. #earthquake #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/kcCoPwG8Wi— Stephen sitting in the mud 🇹🇼🇨🇦 🖖 (@Blakrobe) January 3, 2022