Hospitalizan de urgencia a Bolsonaro
Sputnik Mundo
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacude a Taiwán | Videos
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacude a Taiwán | Videos
PEKÍN (Sputnik) — Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 se produjo cerca de las costas de Taiwán, comunicó la Oficina Central de Meteorología de la isla.
2022-01-03T10:44+0000
2022-01-03T10:44+0000
internacional
medioambiente
taiwán
terremoto
desastres naturales
asia
Según los sismólogos, el temblor se produjo a las 17.46 horas locales (9.46 GMT) al este del condado de Hualien.Su foco se localizó a 19,4 kilómetros de profundidad.De momento no hay información sobre posibles víctimas ni daños materiales.
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacude a Taiwán | Videos

10:44 GMT 03.01.2022
PEKÍN (Sputnik) — Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 se produjo cerca de las costas de Taiwán, comunicó la Oficina Central de Meteorología de la isla.
Según los sismólogos, el temblor se produjo a las 17.46 horas locales (9.46 GMT) al este del condado de Hualien.
Su foco se localizó a 19,4 kilómetros de profundidad.
De momento no hay información sobre posibles víctimas ni daños materiales.
