Un fuerte tornado deja numerosos muertos en EEUU
Un fuerte tornado deja numerosos muertos en EEUU
Un fuerte tornado deja numerosos muertos en EEUU
Es probable que unas 50 personas hayan muerto en el devastador tornado que arrasó Kentucky y otros estados de EEUU a última hora del 10 de diciembre
Beshear declaró en una entrevista con el canal de televisión local WLKY que el número de muertos podría ser "significativamente superior a esa cifra".
Un fuerte tornado deja numerosos muertos en EEUU

10:19 GMT 11.12.2021 (actualizado: 10:28 GMT 11.12.2021)
Es probable que unas 50 personas hayan muerto en el devastador tornado que arrasó Kentucky y otros estados de EEUU a última hora del 10 de diciembre y a primera del sábado, según el Washington Post, que cita al gobernador de Kentucky, Andy Beshear.
Beshear declaró en una entrevista con el canal de televisión local WLKY que el número de muertos podría ser "significativamente superior a esa cifra".
