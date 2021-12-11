Internacional
Un fuerte tornado deja numerosos muertos en EEUU
10:19 GMT 11.12.2021 (actualizado: 10:28 GMT 11.12.2021)
Noticia en desarrollo
Es probable que unas 50 personas hayan muerto en el devastador tornado que arrasó Kentucky y otros estados de EEUU a última hora del 10 de diciembre y a primera del sábado, según el Washington Post, que cita al gobernador de Kentucky, Andy Beshear.
Mayfield, Kentucky Courthouse pic.twitter.com/vcnExusFOL— 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊 🪐 (@dilleemonc) December 11, 2021
Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021
Beshear declaró en una entrevista con el canal de televisión local WLKY que el número de muertos podría ser "significativamente superior a esa cifra".
Live camera at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY, which might have taken a hit from a tornado. Hard to tell definitively, but there was a derbies ball over the area and there are several power flashes. #kywx #tornado pic.twitter.com/HcXmWz6Sye— WeathermanSam (@samromshek) December 11, 2021
Here’s another look at the devastation in Morton’s Gap tonight after a portion of the town was ravaged by a tornado that swept through Hopkins County. @my44news @NWSPaducah pic.twitter.com/B11naQFQbo— Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 11, 2021