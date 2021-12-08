Se estrella un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor de la India a bordo | Videos, fotos
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Se ordenó realizar una investigación de la causa del accidente, agrega la nota.
An Army #Helicopter crash near Upper Coonoor #TheNilgiris #TamilNadu ...Local police say chopper was carrying a senior Army officer.... Cause of crash under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xoKYPiqYPP— Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) December 8, 2021
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J
Military helicopter crashes in #TamilNadu , senior officials including Chief of #Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard...— Dr Shahadat Hussain🇮🇳 (@Shahada20673393) December 8, 2021
Get well Soon #BipinRawat Sir 🙇#IndianArmy Needs Ur Services 🇮🇳 #BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/LFqkPvh4Mu
Army chopper with CDS #bipinrawat on board has crashed in #Coonoor, #TamilNadu.— Sandeep Rajput (@iamsandy_001) December 8, 2021
• 14 people were on board
• 4 people confirmed dead
• The helicopter was a Mi-17
• The chopper was travelling between Coimbatore and Sulur
• Chopper was carrying senior defence personnel. pic.twitter.com/dKozIRTH7u