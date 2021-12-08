Se ha registrado correctamente
Se estrella un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor de la India a bordo
Se estrella un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor de la India a bordo
Se estrella un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor de la India a bordo | Videos, fotos
MOSCÚ (Sputnik) — Un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor indio a bordo se estrelló en el estado de Tamil Nadu, informó la Fuerza Aérea. 08.12.2021, Sputnik Mundo
"Un helicóptero IAF Mi-17V5, con el jefe del Estado Mayor de Defensa, general Bipin Rawat a bordo, se estrelló hoy cerca de Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter.Un total de 14 personas, incluido Rawat, su esposa, comandos de seguridad y pilotos se encontraban a bordo de la nave.Se ordenó realizar una investigación de la causa del accidente, agrega la nota.
08:34 GMT 08.12.2021 (actualizado: 08:56 GMT 08.12.2021)
Un helicóptero (imagen referencial)
Noticia en desarrollo
MOSCÚ (Sputnik) — Un helicóptero con el jefe del Estado Mayor indio a bordo se estrelló en el estado de Tamil Nadu, informó la Fuerza Aérea.
"Un helicóptero IAF Mi-17V5, con el jefe del Estado Mayor de Defensa, general Bipin Rawat a bordo, se estrelló hoy cerca de Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter.
Un total de 14 personas, incluido Rawat, su esposa, comandos de seguridad y pilotos se encontraban a bordo de la nave.

Se ordenó realizar una investigación de la causa del accidente, agrega la nota.
