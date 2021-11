El Muro de Berlín sigue existiendo, pero no donde tú piensas

Did you know there are 5 pieces of the Berlin Wall standing in New York City?⁣⁣⁠

This is a Berlin Wall piece that stands in the UN Sculpture Garden - an area that contains gifts from many UN member countries. This wall piece was gifted by Germany in 2002. ⁣⁣⁠ pic.twitter.com/rLclFLRMQp