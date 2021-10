La India muestra su primer dron furtivo en forma de ala volante | Video, fotos

The ADE is working on a retractable landing gear

system for 1-ton class Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT) UAV, which is under development. #SWiFT UAV is

a TD and is a scaled-down version of #Ghatak #UCAV, The intent of SWiFT is to demonstrate n prove the stealth technology pic.twitter.com/kzvfnTzpKE