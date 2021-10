Estos son los aviones militares que sobrevuelan Canarias en el Ocean Sky 2021

This is the first year that Spain 🇪🇸participates to the #EART exercise. For two weeks a @EjercitoAire #A400M and its crew is training #AAR scenarios with multinational counterparts and under the direction of #EATC

Read more here➡️https://t.co/pEeNOz0LJZ#EART21 #AirMobility pic.twitter.com/heuNPbQMS4