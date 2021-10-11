Se ha registrado correctamente
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 sacudió Alaska, EEUU, reporta el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC).
2021-10-11T09:23+0000
2021-10-11T09:23+0000
2021-10-11T09:30+0000
El terremoto se produjo a una profundidad de 75 km (46,60 millas), dijo el EMSC.
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
09:23 GMT 11.10.2021 (actualizado: 09:30 GMT 11.10.2021)
Noticia en desarrollo
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 sacudió Alaska, EEUU, reporta el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC).
El terremoto se produjo a una profundidad de 75 km (46,60 millas), dijo el EMSC.