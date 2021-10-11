Se ha registrado correctamente
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 sacudió Alaska, EEUU, reporta el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC). 11.10.2021, Sputnik Mundo
2021-10-11T09:23+0000
2021-10-11T09:30+0000
eeuu
alaska
terremoto
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106608/73/1066087392_0:208:2193:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_66afcf761315200be0523b212a9b1d02.jpg
El terremoto se produjo a una profundidad de 75 km (46,60 millas), dijo el EMSC.
eeuu
alaska
eeuu, alaska, terremoto

Un fuerte terremoto sacude Alaska

09:23 GMT 11.10.2021 (actualizado: 09:30 GMT 11.10.2021)
Terremoto (imagen referencial)
Terremoto (imagen referencial)
© AFP 2021 / Richter magnitude scale
Síguenos en
Noticia en desarrollo
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 sacudió Alaska, EEUU, reporta el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC).
El terremoto se produjo a una profundidad de 75 km (46,60 millas), dijo el EMSC.
