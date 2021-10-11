Se ha registrado correctamente
El Kremlin responde a las acusaciones de que Rusia se "robó la fórmula" de AstraZeneca
El Nobel de Economía 2021 otorgado a David Card, Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens
El Nobel de Economía 2021 otorgado a David Card, Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens
MOSCÚ (Sputnik) — El canadiense David Card, el israelí-estadounidense Joshua D. Angrist y el neerlandés-estadounidense Guido W. Imbens se adjudicaron el Premio... 11.10.2021, Sputnik Mundo
"La mitad del Premio (...) en Ciencias Económicas ha sido otorgado a David Card y la otra mitad conjuntamente a Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens", indicó el comunicado oficial.
10:29 GMT 11.10.2021 (actualizado: 10:30 GMT 11.10.2021)
MOSCÚ (Sputnik) — El canadiense David Card, el israelí-estadounidense Joshua D. Angrist y el neerlandés-estadounidense Guido W. Imbens se adjudicaron el Premio Nobel de Economía, anunció la Real Academia de Ciencias de Suecia.
"La mitad del Premio (...) en Ciencias Económicas ha sido otorgado a David Card y la otra mitad conjuntamente a Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens", indicó el comunicado oficial.
