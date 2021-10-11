El Nobel de Economía 2021 otorgado a David Card, Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens

MOSCÚ (Sputnik) — El canadiense David Card, el israelí-estadounidense Joshua D. Angrist y el neerlandés-estadounidense Guido W. Imbens se adjudicaron el Premio Nobel de Economía, anunció la Real Academia de Ciencias de Suecia.
"La mitad del Premio (...) en Ciencias Económicas ha sido otorgado a David Card y la otra mitad conjuntamente a Joshua D. Angrist y Guido W. Imbens", indicó el comunicado oficial.
BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/nkMjWai4Gn