El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah gana el Nobel de Literatura 2021
El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah gana el Nobel de Literatura 2021
El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah gana el Nobel de Literatura 2021
El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 recibió el novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah. 07.10.2021, Sputnik Mundo
"El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 se otorga al novelista Abdulrazak Gurnah "por su análisis inflexible y compasivo de los efectos del colonialismo y el destino de los refugiados en el abismo entre culturas y continentes", comunicó la cuenta oficial de Twitter del Premio Nobel.
El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah gana el Nobel de Literatura 2021

11:05 GMT 07.10.2021 (actualizado: 11:20 GMT 07.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyMedalla del Premio Nobel de la Paz otorgada a Carlos Saavedra Lamas subastada en 2014
Medalla del Premio Nobel de la Paz otorgada a Carlos Saavedra Lamas subastada en 2014 - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Noticia en desarrollo
El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 recibió el novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah.
"El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 se otorga al novelista Abdulrazak Gurnah "por su análisis inflexible y compasivo de los efectos del colonialismo y el destino de los refugiados en el abismo entre culturas y continentes", comunicó la cuenta oficial de Twitter del Premio Nobel.
