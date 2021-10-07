El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah gana el Nobel de Literatura 2021

"El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 se otorga al novelista Abdulrazak Gurnah "por su análisis inflexible y compasivo de los efectos del colonialismo y el destino de los refugiados en el abismo entre culturas y continentes", comunicó la cuenta oficial de Twitter del Premio Nobel.
BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j