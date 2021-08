Una explosión en Pakistán deja al menos 3 muertos y 50 heridos | Videos

#BREAKING #PAKISTAN #PUNJAB



🔴 PAKISTAN : BOMB BLAST IN BAHAWALNAGAR! 🚨 💥



At least 3 killed, 40 injured in a bomb blast during Shia religious Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar, city of Punjab province.#BreakingNews #Bahawalnagar #Punjab #Ashura #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Xw831m4CSq