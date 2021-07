Subastan un cartucho de 'Zelda' por 870.000 dólares | Foto

#HERITAGELIVE #WORLDRECORD!! Bidding frenzy drives The Legend of Zelda - Wata 9.0 A Sealed [No Rev-A, Round SOQ, Early Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA to $870,000 – most ever paid for a video game at auction, at #HeritageAuctions! https://t.co/PRhOICeMlV#LegendofZelda pic.twitter.com/7TSYYmt8Ik