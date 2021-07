Copérnico registra el segundo junio más cálido en Europa

A #heatwave is hitting the #Arctic and Scandinavia

On Monday, it reached 34.3°C in Banak, Norway and 33.6°C in Utsjoki Kevo, Lapland (Finland)#Copernicus #Sentinel3 land surface temperature product shows the high temperatures



