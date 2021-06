Lanzan el primer satélite espacial de Mauricio desde la Estación Espacial Internacional | Video

History for #Mauritius🇲🇺! Congratulations to @MRIC_2019 for deploying the country's 1st ever CubeSat. #MIRSAT1 is also the 3rd satellite in #UNOOSA @JAXA_en #KiboCUBE partnership under #AccSpace4All. Bridging the space divide through international cooperation! pic.twitter.com/s8ZMzV9qWi