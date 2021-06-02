Se ha registrado correctamente
Mundo
Se desata un fuerte incendio en una refinería en Irán | Videos

Se desata un fuerte incendio en una refinería en Irán | Videos
Se desata un fuerte incendio en una refinería en Irán | Videos
Se produjo un incendio en una línea de gas de emergencia en una refinería de petróleo en Teherán, reporta la agencia Mehr. 02.06.2021, Sputnik Mundo
2021-06-02T15:58+0000
2021-06-02T15:58+0000
incendio
irán
https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1109958420_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_16450e5e5c8bc3e47c487298e76c7036.jpg
Los bomberos se desplazaron al lugar de los hechos. Por el momento no se han registrado víctimas.
irán
incendio, irán

Se desata un fuerte incendio en una refinería en Irán | Videos

15:58 GMT 02.06.2021
Noticia en desarrollo
Se produjo un incendio en una línea de gas de emergencia en una refinería de petróleo en Teherán, reporta la agencia Mehr.
Los bomberos se desplazaron al lugar de los hechos. Por el momento no se han registrado víctimas.
© 2021 Sputnik.
