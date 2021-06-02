Se desata un fuerte incendio en una refinería en Irán | Videos
Following fire that sank Kharg naval ship yesterday, a massive fire has occurred at Tehran’s oil refinery- video via @Khaaasteh pic.twitter.com/iQamgCMDQi— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) June 2, 2021
فیلمی دیگر از داخل پالایشگاه #تهران pic.twitter.com/lVR9xLdvJW— قدرت مردم (@powerpeople_) June 2, 2021
A large fire has erupted at Tondguyan Oil Refinery in #Tehran, #Iran.— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 2, 2021
Over the last several weeks there has been an increase of fires at Iranian infrastructure sites, as the weather gets hotter we often see parts beginning to fail in the temperatures causing fires to erupt. pic.twitter.com/SPQRGi45Et
#فوری— جادوگرشهراوز➰🦋👑☀️🦁 (@jadogareshahrOZ) June 2, 2021
آتشسوزی و انفجار در پالایشگاه تندگویان #تهران@SamanthaIrani #رای_بی_رای pic.twitter.com/0Zn2QiE0eT
#Iran : Massive black clouds of smoke from fire in refinery in southern Tehran - hours after fire in one of biggest ships in Iranian navy, which sank in Gulf of Oman #ایران #تهران pic.twitter.com/wtstO9QS2M— sebastian usher (@sebusher) June 2, 2021