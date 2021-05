Argentina confirma eficacia de Sputnik V contra variante brasileña del coronavirus

BREAKING: A new study by Argentina’s Institute of Virology showed that #SputnikV is highly effective against the new Manaus (Brazilian) variant of coronavirus. The study also showed 99.65% of vaccinated had IgG antibodies to COVID-19 after the 2nd shot.

