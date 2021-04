El pasaporte de vacunación no garantizará la total libertad de circulación en la UE

The EU is working on new rules to introduce the 🇪🇺 Digital Green Certificate 👉 a digital proof that a person has either:



✔️ been vaccinated against #COVID19

✔️ received a negative test result or

✔️ recovered from COVID-19



Watch our video 🎥⬇️



More: https://t.co/MNS02oJe1T pic.twitter.com/gzPSF5yD2N