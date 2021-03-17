¡Usted se ha registrado con éxito!
#StopAsianHate, el 'hashtag' que revienta las redes tras una caricatura para los Grammy 2021
#StopAsianHate, el 'hashtag' que revienta las redes tras una caricatura para los Grammy 2021
La empresa Topps lanzó una serie de tarjetas Garbage Pail Kids que muestran unas caricaturas para los participantes de los recientes premios Grammy 2021, entre... 17.03.2021
estilo de vida
bts
gente
asia
racismo
sociedad
La ilustración muestra a los miembros de la banda BTS golpeados con una estatuilla de oro de los premios Grammy. La tarjeta indignó a los usuarios de Twitter que compartieron numerosas publicaciones acompañadas de los hashtags #StopAsianHate (detén el racismo asiático, en español), #AsianAreHuman (los asiáticos son humanos), #RacismIsNotComedy (racismo no es comedia).La colección de tarjetas Garbage Pail Kids también incluye caricaturas para otras estrellas de la música, como Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish y Harry Styles.
bts, gente, asia, racismo, sociedad

#StopAsianHate, el 'hashtag' que revienta las redes tras una caricatura para los Grammy 2021

11:14 GMT 17.03.2021
© AFP 2021 / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyBanda surcoreana BTS en los premios Grammy 2021
Banda surcoreana BTS en los premios Grammy 2021 - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 17.03.2021
© AFP 2021 / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Síguenos en
La empresa Topps lanzó una serie de tarjetas Garbage Pail Kids que muestran unas caricaturas para los participantes de los recientes premios Grammy 2021, entre ellos, la banda surcoreana BTS. Muchos internautas consideraron la presentación del grupo asiático como racista.
La ilustración muestra a los miembros de la banda BTS golpeados con una estatuilla de oro de los premios Grammy.
La tarjeta indignó a los usuarios de Twitter que compartieron numerosas publicaciones acompañadas de los hashtags #StopAsianHate (detén el racismo asiático, en español), #AsianAreHuman (los asiáticos son humanos), #RacismIsNotComedy (racismo no es comedia).
La colección de tarjetas Garbage Pail Kids también incluye caricaturas para otras estrellas de la música, como Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish y Harry Styles.
