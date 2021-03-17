#StopAsianHate, el 'hashtag' que revienta las redes tras una caricatura para los Grammy 2021
Pls @Topps take your Garbage Pail Kids image about BTS down and make an official apology to @bts_bighit that will help alot and pls stop hating on Asians and BTS they don't deserve this much of hate!! We BEG you!! pic.twitter.com/bVvSkjDzaQ— bangtannieee_ (@sweet_night_01) March 17, 2021
Piensa en tus palabras, piensa en tus acciones y detente. Ya no es sólo por un grupo, es por todos a quienes han agredido, ofendido y violentado, así que basta. La xenófobia y el racismo no es una opinión.#RacismIsNotComedy #AsiansAreHuman #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/bqev4rl4rO— Moon⁷🌙 (@esshobi) March 17, 2021
"Espero que las personas finalmente se den cuenta de que solo hay una raza - la raza humana - y que todos somos miembros de ella" - Margaret Atwood#RacismIsNotComedy #StopAsianHate #AsiansAreHuman #StopAsianHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/X19F5rJpH4— B. 🍇🦢 (@KaoryMery) March 17, 2021
Se parte el corazón cada vez que veo este tipo de noticias. Nadie debería recibir odio ni ser atacado por su cultura, lugar de procedencia, etc. Todos somos personas e igual de válidos en el mundo.#StopAsianHate#AsiansAreHuman #RacismIsNotComedy— Sherist⁷𖧵✜ ʸᵒᵒⁿᵍⁱ ˡᵘᵛ ᵘ 🎶 (@Sherist1) March 17, 2021
The Garbage Pail Kids SHAMMY Awards are back for another year! Featuring your favorite musical talents like Tree-Swift, Stunning STALLION, Buoyant BILLIE and HARRY Boa 🎶🎤💿— Topps (@Topps) March 16, 2021
See the full lineup and collect them here for a limited time: https://t.co/BAx63w26jX pic.twitter.com/SGIj0SpEau