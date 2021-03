Llega a El Salvador primer lote de vacunas Covax

#ElSalvador 🇸🇻 33,600 vaccine doses against #COVID19 just arrived thanks to the #COVAX initiative! Congratulations 👏🏻 #Canada 🇨🇦 which contributes $325 million to COVAX seeks to guarantee and accelerate equitable access for all 💉 #Solidarity #CanadaElSalvador pic.twitter.com/ZzGyrzja4j