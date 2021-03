El Reino Unido y los países del mar Báltico realizan maniobras navales conjuntas | Fotos

Frigate @HMSLANCASTER is leading an international task force with @HMS_Westminster and @RFATiderace plus ships from @MoD_Estonia, @Lithuanian_MoD and @Latvijas_armija.



The Baltic patrol is a test of elements of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force. https://t.co/xoj2OAGMvV pic.twitter.com/llifM6o4d8