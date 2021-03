Vídeo: un Su-57 pone a prueba su cañón

Appears that T-50-5 "055 Blue" Su-57 prototype has been carrying out aerial gun testing of its 30mm modernised variant of GSh-30-1 (9А1-4071К) by KBP.

Images form 27.03.2018 at #Zhukovsky, #Russia.

